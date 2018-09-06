Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — At least one person is dead and part of Interstate 79 is shut down after a fatal crash this afternoon in Canonsburg, Washington County.

PennDOT says all northbound lanes are closed between the Houston and Canonsburg exits.

Multi vehicle crash on I-79 northbound between Exit 43 – PA 519 and Exit 45 – PA 980. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) September 6, 2018

According to emergency officials, the accident was first reported just before 4:30 p.m. and several vehicles were involved.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident or the victim’s name.

Heavy traffic is being reported heading southbound in the area.

