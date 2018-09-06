SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm And Flood Warnings Issued For Parts Of Area
CANONSBURG (KDKA) — At least one person is dead and part of Interstate 79 is shut down after a fatal crash this afternoon in Canonsburg, Washington County.

PennDOT says all northbound lanes are closed between the Houston and Canonsburg exits.

According to emergency officials, the accident was first reported just before 4:30 p.m. and several vehicles were involved.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident or the victim’s name.

Heavy traffic is being reported heading southbound in the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

