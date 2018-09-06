Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man was arrested Wednesday night on charges that include making terroristic threats.

The Herald-Standard reports that Brian Edward Swank, 46, of Connellsville, is accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting at Uniontown Hospital.

Early Thursday morning, Uniontown Police confirmed to KDKA-TV that Swank was apprehended by constables around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Swank was handed over the Uniontown Police and was arrested, arraigned and was being held in the Fayette County Prison after he was unable to post $20,000 bail.