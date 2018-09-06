  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Swank, Fayette County, Uniontown Hospital

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man was arrested Wednesday night on charges that include making terroristic threats.

The Herald-Standard reports that Brian Edward Swank, 46, of Connellsville, is accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting at Uniontown Hospital.

Early Thursday morning, Uniontown Police confirmed to KDKA-TV that Swank was apprehended by constables around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Swank was handed over the Uniontown Police and was arrested, arraigned and was being held in the Fayette County Prison after he was unable to post $20,000 bail.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s