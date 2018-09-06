Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new Special Agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office of the FBI, and he’s a hometown guy.

Robert Jones is a native of Washington County. His parents still live there.

Jones is a 22-year veteran of the bureau.

His work with the FBI included overseas assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and several assignments at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C.

“The Bureau has sort of had a rough road the last couple of years. But I think we’re in good shape. The director asks all the Special Agents when they come out and interact with the media, that 99.9 percent of our cases have nothing to do with [Hillary] Clinton emails, the Russia investigation or meddling in elections.”

He added, “What you see in Washington D.C. isn’t a real true reflection of what the FBI is. The old joke in Washington is — if you want a friend there, get a dog. It’s just that kind of world.”

Jones said the opioid epidemic will be high on his agenda in the weeks ahead.