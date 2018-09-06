Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Four new additions are coming soon to the quickly-growing The Block Northway development, formerly known as The Northway Mall.

The four additions are a mix of food, food preparation, fun and nuptials.

First up is David’s Bridal, which is going in on the corner where the old entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods used to be.

Le Cruset, which specializes in premium and brightly-colored French cookware is going in near J.Crew on the front side of The Block.

And directly below Wahlburgers, a Blaze Pizza will soon be offering up fast, fired pizza. They call if fast, casual dining.

All three new entries have the same target.

“They’re expecting to open before the holidays, before Thanksgiving, in time for the holidays,” said Jamie Pavlot, of The Block Northway.

Then, there’s Dave & Busters.

The restaurant announced the opening about a year ago. Since that time, they’ve had not only get their liquor license approved, but they’ve also been building out their new 40,000-square foot space.

Pavlot says Dave & Busters is the number one thing they get inquires about.

“They want to plan parties and family events, and just come in and have a lot of fun, some gaming, things of that sort,” she said.

The crews are slowly making the space take shape.

“They are working on the space currently, and are predicting it will be done by February,” Pavlot said.

With most of the tenants being shops you can’t find elsewhere, Pavlot says the shops are doing well, especially on the weekends, and filling up.

“We’re about 90 percent full,” she said.

Full build-out, including the apartments and office facilities behind The Block, and a couple of outparcels, should be finished in about five years.