VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Just like so many other towns in America, Vandergrift’s avenues and roads are adorned with the images of those who have served their nation. And one of the banners commemorates Vandergrift’s Police Officer Robert Kirkland.

Kirkland, a veteran police officer died in June after developing an illness, his family had a banner made in his memory, it hands by the borough building. But the Vandergrift Borough Council votes 5-1 to have it taken down because Kirkland never served in the military.

Vandergrift Fire Department sells the banners as a fundraiser, but borough council is in charge of the utility poles the banners are affixed to.

Council member James Rameta called for a vote in favor of removing the banner and stated having Officer Kirkland’s image displayed was “an insult to veterans.” KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti stopped by Rametta’s home to ask him about his comment, but no one answered the door. It’s important to note the banners say hometown hero and do not mention the military.

Council member James Remetta alleges several veterans came to him angry about the banner. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke to Vandergrift American Legion Post 114 Commander Gilbert Hanan about Kirkland’s banner spoke with KDKA.

“As post commander, I have no problem with the banner,” said Hanan. “[Kirkland] was a good servant to the community and as far as I’m concerned he deserves it.”

Officer Kirkland’s widow, Vici, says that it is just bringing up more unnecessary pain and she would have liked for the council to ask what her opinion was.