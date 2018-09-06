Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Yellow police tape surrounded the home on McKee Drive in Whitehall early Thursday morning.

Three men installing a floor in the home’s basement wound up severely burned at UPMC Mercy Hospital after a chemical-induced explosion inside the home.

“The worst part was the blood-curdling screams. Burn victims sustain so much pain,” said Ashley Sites, registered nurse and neighbor.

Sites said she heard a loud boom and didn’t think anything of it. Then she heard screaming and walked outside to see the three workers screaming a few doors down. She quickly sprang into action.

“I had said ‘Well, we need to preserve as much skin as we can, we need to wash the chemicals off,’” Sites said. “I couldn’t touch them, I didn’t have gloves on, so we got towels. We were able to use that as a barrier, put that around them to keep the skin moist, wash the chemicals off.”

Firefighters and EMS arrived within minutes and transported the victims to UPMC Mercy’s burn unit.

Neighbors and firefighters told KDKA it appeared that the workers with Simms Specialty Flooring were preparing to stain the concrete floor in the home’s basement. The fumes from the chemicals ignited in some way and turned into a fire ball that burst out of the home.

“It was definitely an experience and probably a life-changing moment for a lot of us,” Carllie Reck, a next-door neighbor, said.

Reck said the boom shook her wall-mounted television. One of the victims ran to her front door.

“When he was at my door, his face was stark white and his eyes weren’t really open. You could see holes in his shirt,” Reck said.

The flooring materials still sat in the backyard on Thursday, marked “flammable.” The door rests on the driveway, charred around the edges. The windows to the basement also appear black around the edges.

KDKA reached out to Simms Specialty Flooring to check on the condition of the workers and ask if they knew what caused the accident, but we’ve yet to hear back.