CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Steelworkers at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works voted unanimously to authorize union leaders to call for a strike amid contract talks, the Tribune-Review reported.

The vote was held on Wednesday.

The United Steelworkers has been threatening to strike over U.S. Steel’s contract terms.

Collective bargaining agreements were scheduled to expire last Saturday night, before U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers agreed to an extension.

The old collective bargaining agreements cover more than 16,000 steelworkers who work for U.S. Steel across the country.