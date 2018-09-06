Filed Under:Clairton Coke Works, United Steelworkers, US Steel

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Steelworkers at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works voted unanimously to authorize union leaders to call for a strike amid contract talks, the Tribune-Review reported.

The vote was held on Wednesday.

The United Steelworkers has been threatening to strike over U.S. Steel’s contract terms.

Collective bargaining agreements were scheduled to expire last Saturday night, before U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers agreed to an extension.

The old collective bargaining agreements cover more than 16,000 steelworkers who work for U.S. Steel across the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s