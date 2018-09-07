Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Missing Man, Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from Washington County.

According to state police, 50-year-old Anthony “Tony” Goudy was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at his home. He told one of his children that he would see them later, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Goudy is 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, denim shorts and Adidas tennis shoes.

He may be driving his 2008 Chevy full-size work van, which has Goudy’s Heat & Air graphics on the side.

Anyone who sees Goudy or his van or anyone who has information on Goudy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call state police at (724) 223-5200.

