PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh is in the running for the “Sorriest Bus Stop” in all of North America.

As noted on StreetsBlog USA, the Steel City is “the only metro area to have four bus stops featured in this competition in the last two years alone.”

This year’s entry is on Center Avenue in West View.

Port Authority riders there are forced to stand on a tree-lined hillside full of weeds or on the actual road because there’s no shoulder or sidewalk.

A Port Authority spokesperson tells the blog they are looking to eliminate the bus stop and send riders to a safer one nearby.

The three other stops up against Pittsburgh are in New Orleans, Cincinnati and Vancouver.

If you would like to cast your vote, visit StreetsBlog USA at this link.