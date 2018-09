Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman has been found safe after being reported missing Friday morning.

According to police, Sarah Ann Howarth was last seen at a bar in the Ludwick area of Greensburg. She had not been seen or heard from since 2 a.m.

Around 9:30 a.m. Greensburg Police issued an update stating Howarth had been found safe.

No other details were made available.

