Vancouver, Washington (KPTV) — The Kalama, Washington teen accused of intentionally pushing her own friend off a bridge was arraigned in court on Friday.

Tay’lor Smith, 18, is charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. After obtaining a public defender, Smith entered a plea of not guilty.

According to court documents, Smith pushed her friend, 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson, off a bridge that crosses the Lewis River at Moulton Falls County Park on Aug. 8.

Holgerson fell about 60 feet and hit the water below. She was hospitalized for several days and suffered serious injuries.

An affidavit filed in Clark County court said the injuries included six broken ribs, a punctured lung, air bubbles in her chest and damaged skin.

The push was also recorded on a cell phone. The video was uploaded to the internet and went viral.

The court filings indicate Smith told investigators she pushed Holgerson off the bridge to help her overcome her fear and not to hurt her, but Holgerson said the push was unwanted.

At this morning’s arraignment, a judge ordered Smith not to have contact with Holgerson, including in-person, by phone, email or social media. She’s also restricted from leaving the area, except to attend school.

Holgerson was also at the courthouse surrounded by some of her friends. Before the arraignment even started, she was rushed out of the building wearing sunglasses.

Although Holgerson previously spoke to media members on the incident from her hospital bed, she declined to speak with reporters regarding Smith’s court appearance today.

Holgerson’s mother told FOX 12 off-camera that she and her family want to see how the court case goes before making a public statement.

Smith also declined to speak with reporters. She is due back in court on Dec. 4.

