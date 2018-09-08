Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A Brighton Heights woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly beating a teenage girl on numerous occasions.

According to a criminal complaint, a 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital by a Children, Youth and Families caseworker on Aug. 28.

The victim said her guardian, 52-year-old Bridget Houser, had beaten her on numerous occasions.

Houser would allegedly use her hands, shoes, belt and a long plastic spoon to hit the victim.

The criminal complaint says the victim had bruises on her upper chest area. She said Houser would hit her on all parts of her body except her face.

Houser also allegedly said it would be the victim’s fault if she or any of her younger sisters were “escorted out of the house.” She allegedly told the victim, “If anyone leaves, we’ll hate you for the rest of your life.”

Houser was arrested Friday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

She’s facing charges of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases.