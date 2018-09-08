Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Keystone Classic” returned to Pittsburgh on Saturday, and it was clear the rivalry between the Pitt Panthers and Penn State Nittany Lions is alive and well.

Unfortunately, it looks like the rivalry won’t have much life after 2019, to some fans’ disappointment.

“I think it’s an absolute tragedy. I think both these [athletic directors] need to look at what’s best for both universities. Rivalries not only are good for the universities, but they are good for the cities,” Pitt fan Greg Furer said.

The rivalry returned in 2016 after a 16-year absence, but only four games were scheduled. Pitt reportedly wants to schedule more games, but Penn State has not responded.

“It hasn’t been much of a rivalry. I feel like Penn State’s program has just developed so much in the past couple years,” Penn State fan Brendan Tatlow said.

Penn State did schedule home and home series with Temple, Villanova and Delaware between 2020 and 2030.

“That’s what Penn State does. They take the money,” Pitt fan Todd Rogacki said.

“They don’t need Pitt as much as Pitt needs Penn State,” Pitt fan Greg Hensler said.

While it appears the rivalry is over, some fans are holding out hope that the Panthers and Nittany Lions will one day face off after 2019.

“It’s coming back, absolutely, no doubt. No doubt,” Pitt fan Erin Lewis said.

“It needs to take a little bit of a break,” Rogacki said.

“I’m sad it’s only been three years that they’ve played this. It used to be a great series. I’m pretty disappointed it won’t be around anymore,” Penn State fan Anthony Bertolino said.

When Pitt and Penn State play next year at University Park in State College, it will be their 100th game, but it remains to be seen if they will play again, possibly no earlier than 2030.