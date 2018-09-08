Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was rushed to the hospital late Friday night after a pedestrian accident in Shadyside.
The accident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at Fifth and Morewood Avenues.
Two vehicles, an SUV and a zTrip taxi, were reportedly involved.
One pedestrian was struck and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
That person’s condition has not been released.
Police remained on scene late into the night investigating.
