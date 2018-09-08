BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Native Rapper Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose
  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, Pedestrian Crash, Shadyside

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was rushed to the hospital late Friday night after a pedestrian accident in Shadyside.

The accident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at Fifth and Morewood Avenues.

fifth avenue, morewood avenue, pedestrian crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Two vehicles, an SUV and a zTrip taxi, were reportedly involved.

One pedestrian was struck and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

That person’s condition has not been released.

Police remained on scene late into the night investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s