PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was rushed to the hospital late Friday night after a pedestrian accident in Shadyside.

The accident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at Fifth and Morewood Avenues.

Two vehicles, an SUV and a zTrip taxi, were reportedly involved.

One pedestrian was struck and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

That person’s condition has not been released.

Police remained on scene late into the night investigating.

