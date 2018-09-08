Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRING HILL (KDKA) — About 900 customers under a boil water advisory in the Spring Hill-City View area of Pittsburgh can breathe, or drink, easier on Saturday.

Water quality tests collected over the past two days did not detect evidence of contamination, and the flush and boil water advisory is no longer in effect.

Impacted customers who haven’t used their water are encouraged to run their taps for at least one minute before drinking.

Portions of the Spring Hill neighborhood experienced low and no water on Thursday while crews repaired a leaking valve and water line on Buente Street. Pressure was restored, but the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a flush and boil water advisory in the affected area as a precaution.