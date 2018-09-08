Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Authorities arrested Timothy Noel Jr. on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting outside the Lady Di’s Bar on Tuesday in the East Hills.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Western PA Fugitive Task Force and Pittsburgh Police Narcotics and Vice Detectives arrested the 37-year-old Wilkinsburg man at his residence.

Noel is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and other gun charges. He was wanted for a shooting at the bar on the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue in which one man was killed and a woman was injured.