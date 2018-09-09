WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • KDKA TV

AUBURN (KDKA) – One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting near Auburn University early Sunday morning.

According to the Auburn News, police responded to the McDonalds located at the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue at approximately 2:24 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

Authorities report that a 20-year-old male from Tukegee, AL was discovered deceased. The identity of the male has yet to be released.

Four people were injured when shots were fired. A 17-year-old male from Opelika, AL, a 19-year-old female from Opelika, AL and a 21-year-old male Auburn University student from Hilton Head, SC.

Information collected by Auburn News reports that the shooting followed an altercation.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Auburn Police Department at 303-501-3140.

