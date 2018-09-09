Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AUBURN (KDKA) – One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting near Auburn University early Sunday morning.

AU ALERT: Shooting reported at McDonald’s on W Magnolia Av. Avoid area until further notice. Additional info will be shared as available. — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) September 9, 2018

According to the Auburn News, police responded to the McDonalds located at the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue at approximately 2:24 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

Auburn Police release updated information on shooting at McDonald's on W. Magnolia Avenue: https://t.co/3pQ2pZpbGe — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) September 9, 2018

Authorities report that a 20-year-old male from Tukegee, AL was discovered deceased. The identity of the male has yet to be released.

Four people were injured when shots were fired. A 17-year-old male from Opelika, AL, a 19-year-old female from Opelika, AL and a 21-year-old male Auburn University student from Hilton Head, SC.

Information collected by Auburn News reports that the shooting followed an altercation.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Auburn Police Department at 303-501-3140.

