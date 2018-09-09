WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS Philadelphia, Local TV, Philadelphia, Philly Naked Bike Ride

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Hundreds of fun-loving bicyclists who had been gearing up for a ride around Philadelphia have taken off – their clothes.

Some of the nude cyclists sported body paint, glitter or fancy hats on Saturday as they made the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride, pedaling 10 miles (16 kilometers) on a course taking them past sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some are in their birthday suits while others sport underwear or masks.

The ride is to protest dependence on fossil fuels, advocate for the safety of cyclists on the road and promote positive body image.

Natasha Mell-Taylor participated with her husband, Jared Gruenwald, and their 3-year-old daughter, Juniper, who rode in a child seat on daddy’s bike.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s