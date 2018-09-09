WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    4:30 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins has been canceled.

The game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. has been rescheduled to October 1 at a time to be determined.

“Today’s game between the Pirates and Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather expected throughout the entire day Sunday,” said the Pirates in a press release.

Fans that had tickets to today’s game can exchange them for any remaining home game this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s