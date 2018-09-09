Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins has been canceled.

Today’s game between the Pirates and Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather expected throughout the entire day. The game is rescheduled to be played on Monday, October 1, at a time to be determined. pic.twitter.com/NyV56P8gsr — Pirates (@Pirates) September 9, 2018

The game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. has been rescheduled to October 1 at a time to be determined.

“Today’s game between the Pirates and Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather expected throughout the entire day Sunday,” said the Pirates in a press release.

Fans that had tickets to today’s game can exchange them for any remaining home game this season.