WEATHER ALERT:National Weather Service In Pittsburgh Issues Flood Warning
CLEVELAND (AP) – Well, the Browns didn’t lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

steelers browns Browns Dont Lose, Steelers Dont Win: Season Opener Ends In 21 21 Tie

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 09: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns forces a fumble by James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL’s first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league’s first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

