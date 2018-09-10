Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — More than 20 homes were evacuated Monday morning when a methane gas pipeline exploded in Beaver County, which those living nearby say shook the earth.

“It was 5 a.m., and it looked like it was noon,” said evacuee Karen Gdula.

That’s what many people witnessed from their homes on Ivy Lane in Center Township. They witnessed a massive fireball high in the sky with smoke billowing around it.

“My husband literally shook me out of bed, and he said there has been a gas explosion. I could just see flames going up in the air,” evacuee Toni DeMarco said.

DeMarco filmed the explosion on her cell phone in the front yard of her home. After that, she and her husband were ordered by police to leave the neighborhood.

“I don’t even know what’s going on with my house and my car. I know it’s material possessions, but still I feel bad for my neighbors, they lost everything,” said DeMarco.

DeMarco is one of about 30 people who had to evacuate the neighborhood. That’s about 25 homes.

The Center Township Fire Department is using their fire hall for the evacuees and the Red Cross was providing food, supplies and cots for people to sleep on.

“My husband and I were asleep and it sounded like there was an 18-wheeler that was right outside our bedroom window, and the earth shook, that’s what woke us up, then the explosion,” said Gdula.

One home was destroyed.

That was the home of Sam Rosati and his wife. Rosati said they managed to get out in the nick of time, along with their niece, about 10 minutes before their home burst into flames. He said one of their dogs and four cats likely didn’t make it.

Evacuees are trying to figure out where to go from here.

“We are hoping to get in our house to see what’s going on,” said DeMarco.

Beaver County 911 says many of those who were evacuated, with the exception of those living on Ivy Lane and Pine Street, were allowed back into their homes around 11 a.m.

All evacuees from the incident in Center Township this morning except for the people who live on Ivy lane and Pine Street can return to their residence. They hope to have these people returned soon. The fire has been extinguished and the gas line has been shut down. — Beaver Co. Emerg Svc (@BeaverCounty911) September 10, 2018

“I just thank God the neighbors are all safe and everybody was able to get out of the neighborhood,” said Gdula.

Some of the evacuees will be staying with family members in the meantime, until they are told when they can go back to their homes.