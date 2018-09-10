Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family in Scott Township knew there would be a Penguins player delivering their season tickets, but they didn’t know it would be the team captain.

The screams inside the home of the Villiotti family were for Sidney Crosby. When he came inside, there was plenty of Penguins memorabilia for him to check out and sign.

“Like everybody else in Pittsburgh, they’re big Sidney Crosby fans. It just made their day. This’ll be the highlight of the year for them,” season ticket holder Tony Villiotti said.

“You hear a story like today where they have a draft within the family to get to certain games and things. That’s fun and that’s what hockey does,” Crosby said. “It’s fun to be able to hear all those things.”

The rain let up just in time for the kids to face off against Sid in the driveway.

The kids did miss the school day for the special occasion, but Crosby wrote their excused absence note himself.

How could they not excuse this? pic.twitter.com/VO5eTbmk0G — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 10, 2018

This is the 11th year of Penguins players delivering season tickets.