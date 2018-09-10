SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Warning In Effect For Monongahela, Ohio, Yough Rivers
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Flooding, Hurricane Florence, Local TV, Rain, Ralph Iannotti, Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The western Pennsylvania region is drying out after a weekend of drenching rain and rising flood waters, which caused problems in many parts of the Pittsburgh region.

The sun finally broke through the dense cloud cover about 7 p.m. Monday; the sunshine, however, was short-lived.

flooding Attention Turns To Potential Path Of Hurricane Florence As Western Pa. Dries Out

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

With virtually all of it under water, the fountain at the Point was barely visible, the 10th Street Bypass remained closed, and by Monday night, rivers had crested or were over flood stage.

Now, some officials began turning their attention to next weekend.

“We’re watching for another potential storm system that’s going to impact us here toward the end of the week, so we’ve got to prepare for the worst,” Matt Brown, director of Allegheny County’s emergency services, said.

Brown was referring to Hurricane Florence. It has rapidly intensified and continues to churn toward the Carolinas.

hurricane florence2 Attention Turns To Potential Path Of Hurricane Florence As Western Pa. Dries Out

ATLANTIC OCEAN – SEPTEMBER 10: In this NASA handout image taken by Astronaut Ricky Arnold, Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west, seen from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018. Weather predictions say the storm will likely hit the U.S. East Coast as early as Thursday, September 13 bringing massive winds and rain. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

The exact path of the category 4 storm is unclear, but already it’s being described as large and extremely dangerous.

RELATED STORIES:

Around the Pittsburgh area over the next few days, no additional rainfall is expected. Officials say that’s giving them some lead time to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Florence, should its track take it through West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“There’s a great potential we are going to see a repeat of this here come next weekend,” Brown said. “However our primary concern now is flooding, there’s a lot of residential basement flooding being reported.”

