PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The western Pennsylvania region is drying out after a weekend of drenching rain and rising flood waters, which caused problems in many parts of the Pittsburgh region.

The sun finally broke through the dense cloud cover about 7 p.m. Monday; the sunshine, however, was short-lived.

With virtually all of it under water, the fountain at the Point was barely visible, the 10th Street Bypass remained closed, and by Monday night, rivers had crested or were over flood stage.

Now, some officials began turning their attention to next weekend.

“We’re watching for another potential storm system that’s going to impact us here toward the end of the week, so we’ve got to prepare for the worst,” Matt Brown, director of Allegheny County’s emergency services, said.

Brown was referring to Hurricane Florence. It has rapidly intensified and continues to churn toward the Carolinas.

The exact path of the category 4 storm is unclear, but already it’s being described as large and extremely dangerous.

Around the Pittsburgh area over the next few days, no additional rainfall is expected. Officials say that’s giving them some lead time to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Florence, should its track take it through West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“There’s a great potential we are going to see a repeat of this here come next weekend,” Brown said. “However our primary concern now is flooding, there’s a lot of residential basement flooding being reported.”