PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The creators of Pittsburgh’s popular ScareHouse will be opening a new spot where you can hide from zombies — and grab a few drinks.

“Zombie Den: Bar of the Living Dead” will open in the Original Oyster House in Market Square on select nights between Oct. 3 and Nov. 3.

The pop-up bar will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of “Night of the Living Dead,” which was shot in and around the Pittsburgh area. Some scenes were even shot in the basement of the Original Oyster House.

According to a press release, “Zombie Den” patrons “will enter a bunker-like environment designed to be a ‘safe house’ during a vicious zombie outbreak in Pittsburgh.” The bar will be staffed by “a band of survivors” who will “add splashes of color and whimsy to the dread.”

Joining ScareHouse on the project are the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the Original Oyster House, and veteran food and beverage experts Michael McCoy and Brian Laing.

More information on “Zombie Den,” including its operating days and hours, will be posted at zombiedenpgh.com.