Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer that rolled over caused major traffic backups on I-279 near the Mt. Nebo exit.

The accident that occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. closed all lanes of traffic on I-279.

One vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was injured in the accident. The condition of the injured and whether they were the driver of that vehicle is not known at this time.

According to officials at the scene, the truck was carrying antifreeze which prompted a hazmat team to respond to the accident.

Southbound lanes are still closed from the Camp Horne exit to the Washington Exit. Drivers are being detoured to I-79.