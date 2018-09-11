Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TWP. (KDKA) – Students at Robert Morris University worked together to place one flag for each person that died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The front lawn of the Nicholson Center on campus at RMU was decked out in red, white and blue on Tuesday in honor of the victims, one flag for each person.

“We like to create more of a display here on campus,” said Samantha Medaise. “It’s really something that our campus supports, loves to look at honor the victims with.

Students were not the only ones volunteering their time and energy to complete the daunting task. Members of the on-campus Students Veterans Associations joined in to give a hand with the memorial.

“I know a lot of veterans that have been in those wars, that have been overseas,” said Craig Sulkowski, a U.S. Marine Corps Reservists “A lot of them are my close friends.

Lee Tamburro spent seven years in the Air Force serving as an airman, but today, he helped create the memorial.

“It’s what any American should be doing or would be doing on this day, we’re here to just commemorate everybody that sacrificed their life and gave everything on that day,” said Tamburro.

Many of the volunteers do not recall where they were on 9/11, simply because they were just too young.

“I was three years old, so I have no recollection of that day,” said Medaise.

The flags will remain on the Nicholson Lawn on the campus of RMU until Monday.