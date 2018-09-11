SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Ohio River
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a little short-handed as they prepare for their home opener against Kansas City.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden and guard David DeCastro could all miss practice time after getting dinged up in a season-opening tie in Cleveland.

Roethlisberger is dealing with a right (throwing) elbow issue, Haden has a hamstring problem and DeCastro fractured one of his hands during the four-hour marathon in a monsoon.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he will monitor their participation before making any sort of judgment on whether they will be available when the Chiefs (1-0) visit Heinz Field.

