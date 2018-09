Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new website launched was launched in Pennsylvania to help families get matched with what may belong to them already.

The website launched by the Pennsylvania Treasury enables the families to see if there is a military decoration waiting for them, unclaimed bank accounts, forgotten stocks or even uncashed checks.

The website uses a simple search of the user’s name or the name of a loved one.

