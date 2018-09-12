  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a BB gun was apparently fired inside a Woodland Hills school bus.

Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris said Wednesday that a school bus driver noticed that a window on the bus was shattered, which they believed was caused by a bullet.

Police determined it was most likely shattered by a BB gun from inside the bus. Surveillance footage is being reviewed to determine what happened.

No students were injured, and Harris says no incident happened while the bus was being driven.

