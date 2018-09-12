Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Long-time NewsRadio 1020 KDKA host Mike Pintek has passed away at the age of 65.

He died early Wednesday at 2:15 a.m. at the Vincentian Home in McCandless.

KDKA Radio tweeted a statement Wednesday morning:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that our very own Mike Pintek passed away early this morning after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Pintek had been battling an inoperable form of pancreatic cancer, which had spread to other areas of his body.

He announced his diagnosis to his listeners more than a year ago in June of 2017. He left the station in July to deal with his health issues.

At the time, Pintek said he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and was part of a clinical trial for an experimental drug.

He praised the doctors and staff of UPMC for his world-class treatment. He said they’re the ones doing the hard work to fight the disease.

“What I have to do is try to be positive, to try to go through the therapies and do the best I can. I believe in prayer. By the way, if you’re so inclined, maybe say a prayer or two. I would love it. I would appreciate it,” he said.

Pintek started his career in radio in 1974 as a news director and anchor at WNOW in York, Pennsylvania. In In 1978, he went to WKBO Harrisburg.

He began his career at KDKA Radio in 1982 as a reporter; and in 1985, he began hosting talk shows.

KDKA Radio Morning Show co-host Larry Richert said of Pintek, “Even if it was obvious to you and me something might be one way, Mike had an ability to see it another way and wasn’t afraid to express that.”

Pintek leaves behind his partner Linda Guiler, daughter Hadley and sister Mary Ann Krynock (Dennis). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Carl Pintek.

Services are pending at this time.

