PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some great recipes that will help you make the most of your garden harvest.
Heirloom Tomato Tart with Ricotta and Basil
- 1 14-ounce sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 5 Heirloom tomatoes in various sizes and colors
- 2 cups fresh ricotta
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, julienned
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and cover baking sheet with parchment paper. On a floured surface, roll out puff pastry into a 9 x 13 rectangle, then transfer puff pastry to a baking sheet and prick with a fork. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp, then let cool completely on cooling rack.
- Thinly slice tomatoes and lay out on paper towels to absorb some liquid. Lay paper towels on top, and gently press to absorb additional moisture.
- In medium bowl, stir together ricotta and olive oil until creamy, then season with salt and pepper.
- Spread ricotta mixture over cooled puff pastry, leaving ½-inch border on edges. Arrange tomatoes (varying color and size) and sprinkle with basil. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil.
- Cut into 6 squares and serve.
Serves: 4
Cheesy Stuffed Tomatoes
- 4 large tomatoes
- 1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 shallot, minced (1/4 cup)
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ½ pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
- ¼ cup freshly chopped basil, plus more for garnish
- ¾ cup panko bread crumbs
- 3 ounces Fontina cheese, cut into ¼-inch cubes
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Core tomatoes with a paring knife and cut a larger 2-inch wide circle on top of each. Using a small spoon, scoop out insides, then place tomatoes upside-down on a paper towel lined baking sheet and let drain while you prep the filling.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add shallot and garlic and sauté until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, and cook until browned and cooked through, 8 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage mixture to a large paper towel-lined bowl to soak up grease, then discard paper towel and stir in basil, panko, Fontina, and Parmesan.
- Place tomatoes in a small baking dish and season insides with salt and pepper. Stuff tomatoes with sausage mixture (filling will shrink as you cook, so be sure to mound tops until they look like they’re overflowing), and bake until cheese is melting and tops are golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes and serve with a simple green salad.
Serves: 4