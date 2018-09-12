Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for Little Asia restaurant in North Oakland by the Allegheny County Health Department.

Inspectors reported finding live rats in the restaurant’s basement prep kitchen.

One was found behind a water heater and another was climbing up some dry shelving.

They also found evidence of food packages chewed by rodents as well as droppings.

According to the report, there were also other pests like flies, and cleaning issues which have been labeled as high-risk.

The notice on the Health Department’s website said they found inadequate sanitization and food in unsound conditions.

The report says inspectors found a “mold-like and slime-like substance” on the bottoms of cutting boards.