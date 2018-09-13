Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday afternoon, two Allegheny County Sheriff Deputies were driving along West Carson Street when they saw a car accident and pulled over, but little did they know that they were about to save a little girls life.

“We pulled over and we saw people, real frantic around one of the vehicles,” said Deputy George Trosky Jr. “I got out of the car, and walked over and was told there was a baby, a baby in the front seat not breathing.”

Trosky, a deputy for almost 20 years sprung into action as a law enforcement officer, but also as a father.

“My heart just sunk and I just thought about my own two little girls,” said Trosky.

As the deputy approached the car he saw a woman with a little girl on her lap.

“She immediately handed the little baby to me and she just asked me to help, help my daughter,” said Trosky.

The deputy took the child and placed her in the back seat of the car trying to get the girl to breathe. For the first time in his career, Trosky performed CPR.

“All of a sudden, the baby’s eyes opened up and she started to cry,” said Trosky.

The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital.