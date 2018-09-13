Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced that the interstate will be closed in Bedford in both directions from 11:30 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and last into Sunday and effect travelers from the Bedford Exit 146 to Breezewood Exit 161. The closure will allow crews to remove a bridge that carries traffic over the highway on Hazelette Street in West Providence Township.

Officials have posted detours for travelers in both directions.

Eastbound Detour:

U.S. Route 220 North (.2 miles) to

U.S. Route 220 South (2.5 miles) to

U.S. Route 30 East (18.5 miles)

Enter turnpike via Breezewood Interchange

Westbound Detour:

U.S. Route 30 West (18.5 miles) to

U.S. Route 220 North (2.5 miles) to

U.S. Route 220 North (.2 miles)

Enter turnpike at the Bedford Interchange

Officials say travelers should expect higher traffic volumes on the detour roads.