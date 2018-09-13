Filed Under:Bedford, Breezewood, Construction, Hazelette Street, Local TV, PA Turnpike, West Providence Township

BEDFORD (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced that the interstate will be closed in Bedford in both directions from 11:30 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and last into Sunday and effect travelers from the Bedford Exit 146 to Breezewood Exit 161. The closure will allow crews to remove a bridge that carries traffic over the highway on Hazelette Street in West Providence Township.

Officials have posted detours for travelers in both directions.

Eastbound Detour:

  • U.S. Route 220 North (.2 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 220 South (2.5 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 30 East (18.5 miles)
  • Enter turnpike via Breezewood Interchange

    • Westbound Detour:

  • U.S. Route 30 West (18.5 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 220 North (2.5 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 220 North (.2 miles)
  • Enter turnpike at the Bedford Interchange

    • Officials say travelers should expect higher traffic volumes on the detour roads.

