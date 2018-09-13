Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins will be adding a popular Mac Miller song to its lineup at PPG Paints Arena, in the wake of the death of the young Pittsburgh rapper.

The team responded to a request for comment from KDKA about a petition circulating among fans. About 30,000 people have signed the petition, asking the team to change its goal song to “Party On Fifth Ave,” Miller’s 2011 single.

“We are not going to change our goal song,” a Penguins spokesperson told KDKA. “However, we plan to incorporate Mac Miller’s ‘Party on 5th Ave.’ into our music mix on game nights.”

The idea of using a song from the late rapper, whose given name was Malcolm McCormick, has taken hold with Penguins fans

“I think it would be a fitting tribute to the rapper to change the goal song to the upbeat song he created,” said Change.org user “B John,” who created the online petition. “Party on Fifth Ave is a song by Mac Miller and PPG Paints Arena is located on 5th Avenue in Pittsburgh.”

The Penguins’ current goal song, “Party Hard” by Andrew W.K., began to be used by the team following a similar social-media push.