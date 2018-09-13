Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman originally from Pittsburgh will be riding out the storm in Charleston, SC in order to keep her community informed.

Lisa Wiseman is a news anchor at Live 5 News, a CBS station at the heart of Hurrican Florence’s path. Wiseman is an anchor at WCSC which is located in a suburb of Charleston. The station there began their wall to wall coverage of the storm starting Thursday evening and Wiseman is confident about their safety, even after the mandatory evacuation has been issued.

“A lot of people are scared and lots of them are evacuating too,” said Wiseman. “We have already undergone two storms, Hurrican Irma and Hurricane Matthew, and we were able to get out on the other side of both of those storms and we’re sure it will be the same for this.

Residents of the Carolinas arriving in Pittsburgh felt a little less confident than Wiseman.

Leslie Uptegraff is fleeing Florence and made it safely to Pittsburgh.

“We were in Georgia and the hotel we were in had a lot of people that were there for the storm and so we booked a flight for a day earlier than we were supposed to leave to get out of the way,” said Uptegraff.

Matthew Stewart was also trying to get out of the path of Hurricane Florence and landed at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“It looked like a lot of flooding was going to occur,” said Stewart. “Thet were predicting 100 miles per hour winds so we thought it would be best to leave a day early to come back to Pittsburgh.