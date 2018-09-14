Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty Friday to producing pornographic videos of a teenage girl.

The Department of Justice says 35-year-old Daniel Kundrat had been communicating with a 14-year-old girl in 2016 and traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to pick her up.

Kundrat allegedly brought her back to his Millvale residence, where they engaged in sexual activity. Kundrat then persuaded and coerced the teen into producing videos of their sexual activity and later put the videos up for sale on the internet.

Officials say Kundrat distributed the sexually explicit videos to an undercover officer who was investigating the teen’s whereabouts.

Kundrat pleaded guilty Friday to one count of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He also acknowledged his responsibility for the remaining counts of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, interstate transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2019.