PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are offering thousands of free tickets for certain groups as part of Fan Appreciation Week.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 17 — Teacher/Educator Appreciation Night

— Teacher/Educator Appreciation Night Tuesday, Sept. 18 — Youth Baseball & Softball Players And Coaches Night

— Youth Baseball & Softball Players And Coaches Night Wednesday, Sept. 19 — Active Military And Veterans Appreciation Night

— Active Military And Veterans Appreciation Night Friday, Sept. 21 — First Responders Appreciation Night

— First Responders Appreciation Night Saturday, Sept. 22 — Nurses & Medical Caregivers Appreciation Night

There will also be giveaways on Sunday, Sept. 23, for Fan Appreciation Day.

The Pirates are offering 2,500 free tickers for each game with a limit of two per person.

To find out how to get free tickets, visit mlb.com/pirates/tickets/fan-appreciation.