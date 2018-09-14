Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are offering thousands of free tickets for certain groups as part of Fan Appreciation Week.
The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, Sept. 17 — Teacher/Educator Appreciation Night
- Tuesday, Sept. 18 — Youth Baseball & Softball Players And Coaches Night
- Wednesday, Sept. 19 — Active Military And Veterans Appreciation Night
- Friday, Sept. 21 — First Responders Appreciation Night
- Saturday, Sept. 22 — Nurses & Medical Caregivers Appreciation Night
There will also be giveaways on Sunday, Sept. 23, for Fan Appreciation Day.
The Pirates are offering 2,500 free tickers for each game with a limit of two per person.
To find out how to get free tickets, visit mlb.com/pirates/tickets/fan-appreciation.