PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman says she dove through the window of a home on Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight for her own safety.

It happened at a home on 16th Street after midnight.

The woman said after a confrontation on the second-floor of the house between her and several men, she felt the only way to get out was to dive through a first-floor window.

“She attempted to run from the house,” Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih. “She ran down the steps and couldn’t get out the front door, and then actually dove through the window down to the sidewalk.”

Police say they aren’t exactly sure what happened on the second floor yet, but they are investigating.

The woman had some injuries to her head and face. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Yellow police tape surrounded the home for much of the morning as police investigated.

