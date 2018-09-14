SEVERE WEATHER:Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall In North Carolina
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s stops on the mid-term campaign trail will run through Philadelphia.

The state Democratic Party said Obama will headline a Sept. 21 rally in Philadelphia to boost the re-election campaigns of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, but also other down-ballot races that Democrats are contesting.

In the Philadelphia area alone, Democrats are hoping to flip four U.S. House seats and more than a dozen state legislative seats that will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballots.

Casey and Wolf are leading independent polls comfortably over two Republican challengers aligned with President Donald Trump.

After the rally, Obama is headlining a fundraiser for Casey and Senate Democrats in Philadelphia. Donald Trump Jr. is headlining a state Republican Party dinner that evening.

