Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ETNA (KDKA) — Every year, the folks behind The ScareHouse in Etna manage to give visitors a fright.

And this year is no exception.

Katie Dudas from The ScareHouse says they’re giving people what they want.

“Customers kept going, ‘Where’s the zombies? Where’s the zombies?’ And this is the 50th anniversary of George Romero’s ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ so of course, we’re going to have zombies,” Dudas said.

So they came up with a whole new area, which that includes a bloody laundry room, called “Pittsburgh Zombies: Re-Animated.”

And they pay attention to every detail.

“You feel like you’re in a laundry room. It’s going to smell like dryer sheets, filled with fog,” Dudas said.

One fun spot is a floor that slides around like Noah’s Ark at Kennywood.

There’s another section that’s been updated from last year, a museum that collected too many haunted items.

“They put all the artifacts together and they got demons,” Dudas said.

But something called “Nocturnia: 3-D” may be the most mesmerizing, with impressive lights and effects.

The LED tunnel is a show stopper.

“You’d be surprised how many dance parties break out here. They just start dancing!” Dudas said.

Admission opening weekend is $16 online and $20 at the door.