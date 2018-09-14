Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thirty-three businesses at South Hills Village were without power from Sunday until Thursday night, and one business lost everything.

Those tasty ice cream treats served at the South Hills Village Dairy Queen were reduced to slush after days without power. Crews were cleaning up Friday and say they don’t know if they will be paid for the days they didn’t work from Sunday until Friday.

South Hills Village is a busy shopping area. The parking lot seems to always be full, but a power outage during the storms Sunday put 33 stores in the dark from the food court to the Target end on the Fort Couch Road side of the mall.

Several shops, like Hot Topic, posted on Facebook Monday, “Due to the outage, we will be closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Some workers say they will not get paid by their company during the time of the outage and lost hundreds of dollars in pay.

In a statement to the media, South Hills Village said in part, “Power was restored [Thursday] night at 10:30 p.m to the affected stores. Because the affected stores need some time to prepare to open, their opening times [Friday] may vary. Customers should call the individual affected stores directly for more information on their opening time. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our customers and our stores over the last few days.”

According to First Energy Electric, a failed cable at the mall that goes into their substation caused the outage; in other words, the problem initiated at the mall.