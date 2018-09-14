Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had some people worried after he missed practice two days in a row.

Roethlisberger missed practice on Wednesday, which is not unusual for a veteran like him, but he also missed practice Thursday, which raised some eyebrows.

But the quarterback was out on the field Friday as a full participant.

Roethlisberger has been dealing with an elbow injury he suffered during the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

It was sore earlier in the week, but good enough for him to practice Friday over on the South Side.

Josh Dobbs is ready to go if need be, but as the week came to an end, Roethlisberger was officially listed as questionable.

Many of his teammates said he will start against Kansas City.

“Ben is the best in the world. I don’t know why you guys seem to doubt him. He’s an exceptionalism as well. He’s not an ordinary guy. I know you guys write ordinary stories, but when you write about that guy, you gotta write exceptionalism,” wide receiver Antonio Brown told reporters Friday.

The Steelers hope to be extraordinary on Sunday against the Chiefs, who beat the Chargers 38-28 last week.

The bad news, it looks like both offensive lineman David DeCastro and corner Joe Haden will not play against Kansas City.