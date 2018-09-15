Ryan Mayer
It’s early. Those two words are key to remember not only for your favorite NFL team, but also for your fantasy team. One week in, maybe your lineup didn’t produce the way that you were expecting after drafting it. But, there’s still plenty of time to right the ship in the coming weeks.
Or, if you won your opening week matchup, that’s great, but this is no time to sit back on your haunches proud of your accomplishment. Keeping track of matchups and injuries is key, especially in the early part of the season. So, with that in mind, it’s time to check in once again with our favorite fantasy experts from CBSSports.com to see who they’re starting and sitting for Week 2 of the season.
Dave Richard
Start
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo- San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions
WR: Nelson Agholor- Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sit
RB: Jamaal Williams- Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
TE: Kyle Rudolph- Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
Heath Cummings
Start
RB: Tevin Coleman- Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
TE: Jared Cook- Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos
Sit
QB: Cam Newton- Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
WR: Amari Cooper- Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos
For the reasons behind the guy’s picks, check out the video above. And for more great content from Jesse, Dave and Heath, head over to CBSSports.com’s fantasy section.