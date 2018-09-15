Furry Tails: Hoppy & Veronica Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Hoppy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This adorable New Zealand mix came to Animal Friends after being found as a baby. Hoppy is an active and curious young rabbit who is always looking for a new adventure. She can be shy when meeting new people or in loud environments, so a calm home with a patient family would be the best fit for her. If you’re looking for a sweet young rabbit, come and get to know Hoppy!

To find out more about how to adopt Hoppy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Veronica

Rabbit Wranglers

To find out more about how to adopt Veronica, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24