Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Hoppy

Animal Friends

hoppy af Furry Tails: Hoppy & Veronica Are Waiting For Forever Homes

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This adorable New Zealand mix came to Animal Friends after being found as a baby. Hoppy is an active and curious young rabbit who is always looking for a new adventure. She can be shy when meeting new people or in loud environments, so a calm home with a patient family would be the best fit for her. If you’re looking for a sweet young rabbit, come and get to know Hoppy!

 

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Veronica

Rabbit Wranglers

(Source: Rabbit Wranglers)

 

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

