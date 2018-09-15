Filed Under:James Conner, Local TV, Mac Miller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner gave his own tribute to fallen Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller on Saturday.

conner Steelers’ James Connor Honors Mac Miller With Custom Cleats

Photo Courtesy of James Conner’s Twitter Account

Conner tweeted a picture of custom cleats that have Miller’s face and “Thank you Mac,” printed in the sides and a number of song titles in the top.

Miller, a Point Breeze native, was found dead in his California home from a suspected overdose on Sept. 7. He was 26 years old.

After 192 yards on 36 touches in place of Le’Veon Bell, who’s sitting out with an unsigned franchise tag, Conner is currently the Steelers starting running back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s