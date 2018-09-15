Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner gave his own tribute to fallen Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller on Saturday.

Conner tweeted a picture of custom cleats that have Miller’s face and “Thank you Mac,” printed in the sides and a number of song titles in the top.

Miller, a Point Breeze native, was found dead in his California home from a suspected overdose on Sept. 7. He was 26 years old.

After 192 yards on 36 touches in place of Le’Veon Bell, who’s sitting out with an unsigned franchise tag, Conner is currently the Steelers starting running back.