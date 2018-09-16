  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler, Butler County, Local TV, Terroristic Threats

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a Butler County man pulled out a pistol and threatened a golfer who was trying to get a ball out of the man’s yard.

According to state police, a 42-year-old Butler man was playing golf at the Bonnie Brook Golf Course on Serene Lane around 2 p.m. Sunday when he hit a golf ball in the direction of a nearby home.

When the man went to retrieve the golf ball from the yard, a 55-year-old man came out and the two got into an argument.

During the argument, the man pulled out a pistol and threatened the golfer.

The 55-year-old man will be cited with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He has also been told not to contact the victim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s