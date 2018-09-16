Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people, including the driver, have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a Sam’s Club in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon. A store employee was transported to the hospital as a precaution, police say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says equipment was sent to the building at 8351 Anderson Boulevard, near Eastchase Parkway, to remove the vehicle from inside. The car was removed without incident.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was transported with a possible broken leg. There were no other injuries reported.