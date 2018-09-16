  • KDKA TVOn Air

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — A Fox Chapel elementary school is canceling classes Monday due to pending air quality test results.

Classes were canceled Friday at Kerr Elementary after mold was discovered in three rooms on Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A mold remediation company has been extensively cleaning since the mold was discovered and air quality testing was conducted on Friday, but the results have not yet come back.

Fox Chapel Area School District Superintendent Gene Freeman says they will not allow students and staff to return until they are certain the building is completely safe.

Families will be alerted if classes need to be canceled again on Tuesday.

The district is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to determine if they will need to make up the days missed due to the mold.

Kerr Elementary is just one of several schools in the area dealing with mold and air quality issues this year. The problems forced several districts to postpone the first day of school.

