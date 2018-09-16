Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a lost dog found at a convenience store in northeastern Pennsylvania led to the discovery of the body of the owner who had been stabbed in the back.

Wilkes-Barre police said 58-year-old Fred Boote was found dead early Friday after a city police officer went to his home after finding his Golden Retriever at a Turkey Hill store less than a mile away.

Police said the officer found the front door open and the victim’s body in a bedroom along with a large bloody knife. Investigators said the room’s disarray suggested a struggle.

Investigators said a gas can was also found and the spout was under the victim’s body, which was draped with a blanket that appeared to have been partially burned.

No arrests were immediately announced.

